PFL: Kaya's Daizo determined to win title with brother

Daizo Horikoshi (Kaya uniform) in action. Photo from the PFL

MANILA – The addition of his younger brother Tamon to Kaya FC-Iloilo’s roster makes Daizo Horikoshi more determined to win the Philippines Football League (PFL) crown.

“I want to be a champion with him. That is my dream,” the 26-year-old Japanese national said. “I am happy (we're playing together), and my family is happy.”

The current league leaders signed Tamon during the transfer window after reshuffling their roster, allowing for him and his older brother to suit up under one club.

“I am really thankful. This is a good experience for my life, being in the Philippines. Right now, I just want to help the team,” Tamon said.

Both the league’s leading goal scorer with 10 conversions and assists man with 11 deliveries, Daizo consciously made an effort to target Tamon in the three matches they have played together so far, to make the latter’s maiden goal even more special.

Against Maharlika Manila FC last weekend, the left winger came close to making the connection, although Tamon’s attempt from his cross went wide. The younger Horikoshi would eventually score on a Jarvey Gayoso dish, to register his first PFL goal in the team's dominant 5-nil victory.

“I am very happy. I wanted a goal from Daizo’s pass. It came very close. He knows me, and we can help each other to make that finish. I can do more and make more,” Tamon shared.

“I can’t be here (before), so I am very thankful to score (my first). Football and non-football things, like food and lifestyle, (Daizo) guides me.”

Natives of the Kanagawa prefecture, both brothers went to Tokai University. Daizo played one season for Albirex Niigata in the J1 League during the 2019-2020 season before embarking on a journey in the Philippines. Tamon, on the other hand, played briefly in the fifth division semi-professional league in Japan, before following suit.

Tamon is only one of three midseason acquisitions for the local powerhouse, which also enlisted the services of another Japanese booter, Dylan Nobiraki, and Iranian central midfielder Milad Beghandom.

The additions allowed Kaya head coach Yu Hoshide to tinker with his formation, going with a more offensive-minded approach that has resulted in two wins in the second half of the season so far.

“Milad played in the Philippines before, so he has a lot of experience. He is a good addition for us. The two young Japanese players are really adjusting, but the communication is good,” Hoshide mentioned.

At 33 points on an 11-0-3 slate, Kaya leads the second-running Dynamic Herb Cebu FC’s 7-4-1 record (25 points). With the previous withdrawal of United City FC, many believe the 2022-2023 PFL title is down to a two-way race.

Daizo, however, wants his squad to stay focused and take it one step at a time before thinking about history for not only the team but also his family.

“I know we have a big chance, but it’s not only Cebu. We have to focus on each game. The most important thing is we focus on everything after (each game),” he said.

