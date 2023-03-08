UAAP: Adamson pounces on UST for no. 2 spot

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA (UPDATED) – The Adamson University Lady Falcons showed no mercy against the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Tigresses to clinch their third win in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament.

The Lady Falcons barely broke a sweat against the UST Tigresses, who were coming from an upset win against National University (NU), as they carved out an easy 25-15, 25-17, 25-19, at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum Wednesday.

Adamson now holds a 3-1 slate to strengthen their hold on the second spot. UST, on the other hand, could not carry the momentum from their last outing and dropped to 2-2.

The Lady Falcons got balanced contributions from their starting lineup with Kate Santiago and Trisha Tubu both scoring 13 points apiece.

Rizza Cruz and Lucille Almonte added 12 and 10 points, respectively.

“Work lang. UST, NU, or UE, laro lang kami, execute lang kami ng kailangan naming gawin,” head coach Jerry Yee said.

After a comfortable win in the first two sets, Adamson seemed to slow down at the start of the third frame, allowing UST to take a 7-5 lead.

But that was only for a brief moment as they stepped on the gas pedal once again with Santiago hammering a series of attacks for an 11-7 advantage.

The Tigresses crept back with Eya Laure providing crucial hits along with some errors from Adamson to regain the lead, 15-13.

But the Lady Falcons did not waste any more time and rallied back behind Santiago’s heroics. An ace by Louie Romero made it a 21-18 gap.

Laure was limited to just nine points in the game with no UST player scoring in double digits.