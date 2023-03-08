Creamline middle blocker Celine Domingo. PVL Media.



MANILA -- Creamline middle blocker Celine Domingo believes the Cool Smashers can still play at a higher level in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference.

This, after the Cool Smashers became the first team to book a spot in the semifinals via a 25-20, 25-21, 25-17 sweep of the PLDT High Speed Hitters on Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena. Domingo earned Player of the Game honors after scoring 17 points on 15 kills and two blocks as Creamline improved to 6-1 in the elimination round.

"[I'm] happy, kasi nag-pay off 'yung mga tine-training namin," said Domingo of their win. "I believe na pa-peak pa lang kami, na pagdating ng semis, mas lalo pa naming pag-iigihan."

Domingo was one of three players in double-digits for Creamline, with Tots Carlos scoring 18 points and Jema Galanza adding 11. The Cool Smashers had a 48-31 lead in kills against the High Speed Hitters, who entered the match on a four-game winning run but faltered against Creamline.

Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses agreed that his team can still improve. He pointed to their first ball as an area of concern against PLDT, as their passing was not up to par in the first and second sets.

"'Yung service-receive namin, magiging priority namin sa mga upcoming training namin. Kasi medyo hindi maganda 'yung receive namin today. So hopefully ma-improve pa namin 'yung service-receive namin," he explained.

"Sa attack, nakikita naman 'yung efficiency sa attack, maayos naman," he added.

As of Tuesday, Creamline is the top spiking team in the PVL with a success rate of 38.13%, while ranking third in reception (34.88%) and fifth in digging (13.0 digs per set).

Creamline has one more assignment in the elimination round, a date with the Akari Chargers in Iloilo next Tuesday.