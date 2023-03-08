Ailing Jaworski 'not physically well' but 'in high spirits,' son says

MANILA -- A "simple" family gathering will mark the 77th birthday of basketball great Robert "'Sonny" Jaworski on Wednesday, according to his son, former basketball player and now Pasig City Vice Mayor Robert "Dodot" Jaworski, Jr.

"It's just going to be a simple get-together. Again, just a small family lang naman kami so we're just going to have a simple celebration with Dad," Dodot told ABS-CBN News.

The younger Jaworski said his father "has not been physically well in recent times" and that the family hopes that he gets back his "good strength."

Dodot also shared that the "Living Legend" of Philippine basketball dealt with a "small kidney issue" a few months ago.

"Kidney stones naman ang problema. Sabi ko nga, it's part of the aging process. The important thing is he's better now, he's back home and he's in high spirits naman so sana bumalik talaga 'yung kanyang dating lakas," he said.

In 2021, Dodot revealed that Jaworski had a rare blood disorder.

"As you know my dad was very active until his later years in the PBA. I think that has taken a toll in his body as well. Alam naman natin habang tumatanda lumalabas yung usual - arthrtitis, this and that. So kasama siguro sa pagtanda. But again, he is getting the best medical attention, the best medical care and we're still very optimistic that he will rebound," Dodot said.

"It has been difficult for us to pinpoint... what exactly is happening or what's wrong with my dad. His health has been a rollercoaster. It still hasn't been as good as he used to be. That's the reason why people hasn't seen him in public. He wants to get strong, get well. We are working towards that," he added.

Dodot also recently represented his father in the reunion of the Toyota Tamaraws, the first PBA team of Jaworski - an experience he shared with his father who missed it due to health reasons.

"When I told him about the messages from his former teammates and Coach Dante Silverio, it made him very happy and, at the same time, emotional because he wasn't able to attend the reunion. Sabi ko nga, 'Palakas ka Dad because they're planning to have another reunion soon and hopefully you'll be able to attend.'"

The Jaworski family continues to ask the public to keep praying for his father's full recovery.

"Sa mga nagbibigay ng kanilang dasal at panalangin para gumaling ang aking ama, nagpapasalamat po ako. Our whole family extends our gratitude to all those who have been my keeping my father in their prayers and we truly appreciate it," Dodot said.



