Standing L-R: Pol Herrera, Toffer the son of Big Boy Reynoso, Ed Camus, Carlos Bauzon (the son of the late Orly Bauzon), Vice Mayor Dodot Jaworski (the son of Robert Jaworski), Ramon Fernandez, Dante Silverio, Gil Cortez, Ulysses Rodriguez, Joseph Galonga. Seated L-R: Ed Cordero, Emer Legaspi, Ompong Segura, and Judge Concepcion.

MANILA — “Huwag mo sabihin hanggang ngayon nagtatampo ka sa siko ko?”

Oscar Rocha, now in his 80s, may not wear that “balbas sarado” look anymore. But long after he hung up his playing sneakers, one of the original “bad boys” of the Philippine Basketball Association, still has fire and bite in his tongue.

Rocha quipped that remark to an old teammate Ulysses Rodriguez after the latter made his opening remarks at the Grand Reunion of the Toyota Tamaraws at the Gaslight Alfresco Lounge along Don Chino Roces Avenue last Saturday evening, February 18.

Even during the 2003 Crispa-Toyota Reunion game, Rocha displayed to old and new fans why he was a feared enforcer back in the day. Yet, he was quick to dispel that he was only good for roughhousing.

“I hit two crucial free throws in that game to beat Crispa,” he said in the vernacular.

The now clean-shaven and but still looking like he is hunting for a Crispa Redmanizer, Rocha explained his tough guy antics and image, “Ganun naman ang basketball noon,” said the man who earned the dubious distinction of being the first player suspended by the PBA for fighting.

When reminded of that punching incident where Crispa’s Bernie Fabiosa was on the business end of his fist, Rocha didn’t say anything and merely nodded.

Then... “Malaki na yung limang daan na fine,” he blurted of the fine that was levied against him.

That elicited laughs.

In the first big reunion of this fabled basketball club since the 2003 exhibition game, the boys were once more the boys.

When Joseph Galonga, who played back in the old MICAA when the club was known as the Komatsu Comets, arrived, four-time PBA Most Valuable Player Ramon Fernandez stood up and addressed him by an old but indecipherable nickname (save for the team themselves). The teammates cracked up.

Then as today, it was Dante Silverio – who coached the team from 1974-79 – who presided over the event. Still looking fit and dapper even in his 80s, Silverio, as ever, was the gracious host, and constantly exhorted all present to create good memories for the evening.

“You see the smiles, right,” he said to this writer. “All smiles, di ba? Everyone cannot stop grinning. Those were great days. Yes, we had tough times, but that cannot overshadow the championships and good memories. We only wish the others were here – especially those who have left us – to participate in this reunion.”

Present in the reunion were event organizer and the PBA’s first ever Rookie of the Year Gil Cortez, Ramon Fernandez, Roberto “Judge” Concepcion, Ed Cordero, Pol Herrera, Rocha, Rodriguez who came with his brother Arlene Rodriguez, Rodolfo “Ompong” Segura, Ed Camus, and Joseph Galonga.

Pasig Vice Mayor Dodot Jaworksi represented his father, Robert “Sonny” Jaworski while Carlos Bauzon was there for his late father Orly Bauzon. Christopher Reynoso filled in for his late father, Big Boy Reynoso.

The players who have passed away include Danny Florencio, Fort Acuña, Buazon, Reynoso, Arnie Tuadles, and Terry Saldaña among others.

Yet, then as in today, some old patterns or habits fell into place. Cortez, Segura, and Fernandez all sat next to one another. Time has not dimmed their friendship nor has it curtailed any stories to share.

“Yung ‘Tatlong Itlog’ kung tawag sa amin,” joked Fernandez of the three who all remain bosom buddies to this day.

“From the PBA hardcourt to the cells of Fort Bonifacio to the Alfresco Lounge,” pointed out Cortez.

Cortez was, of course, referring to the time when both the entire teams of Crispa and Toyota were hauled to the military camp following a large-scale brawl. And yet, even in “detention” until both teams tried to upstage one another with family and friends bringing them the best food and their beautiful spouses and girlfriends all dropping by.

“We can laugh at it now,” said Silverio.

Ed Cordero only played one year for Toyota, their final season in 1983 after coming up from the University of Santo Tomas where he led them to a UAAP title.

“I am proud to have been part of Toyota no matter how short,” summed up Cordero. “I saw many of my idols growing up and they became my teammates. It is nice to become a part of that history.”

And the Toyota Comets/Silver Tamaraws/Tamaraws/Super Diesels/Super Corollas/Silver Coronas did make history as one of the PBA’s most bedemalled teams if not one of its most popular.

“Now, hopefully, we can have a few more of these reunions while we can,” noted Silverio. “But it is nice knowing that even after all these years, the old fans remember us, and even the new ones.”

