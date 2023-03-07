Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – Living up to her billing as a super rookie, Angel Canino towed the unscathed De La Salle Lady Spikers to a 3-0 start in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament.

In her seniors’ debut on February 26, Canino announced her arrival in an emphatic fashion, pouring 18 points on 16 attacks to power the Lady Spikers’ five-set escape of the UST Golden Tigresses, 25-20, 16-25, 25-8, 15-25, 16-14.

The 19-year-old wing spiker followed that performance with another solid showing of 13 points on 11 attacks and two aces, as she led La Salle to a 25-14, 25-20, 25-14 sweep of the UP Fighting Maroons on March 1.

Unfazed with the atmosphere of her first La Salle-Ateneo rivalry match on March 5, Canino continued her onslaught as she unleashed a career-best 23 points and nine digs, as the Lady Spikers blanked the Blue Eagles, 25-16, 25-20, 25-13.

With her sustained fine play, Canino earned the citation as the Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Player of the Week.

Canino edged out teammate Jolina Dela Cruz, NU’s Alyssa Solomon, and UST’s Eya Laure for the first Player of the Week citation of the season handed out by print and online scribes covering the beat.

“I think we all deserve the POG kasi lahat po kami nag contribute inside the court and wala naman akong masasabi sa team basta proud ako sa team kasi ginawa namin yung best namin,” said Canino after the La Salle-Ateneo game where she scored eight of her total in the first set.

“Hindi ko inexpect (na maka score ng eight points sa first set) at hindi ko rin binibilang yung points ko basta maka contribute lang ako inside the court. Pinapaalalahanan ko yung sarili ko na gawin yung tama para makatulong sa team. Wala akong iniisip na ‘ay may ganito akong points’.”

