De La Salle rookie Angel Canino. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle University rookie Angel Canino showed no signs of being overwhelmed when she played a rivalry match for the first time in the UAAP seniors level.

Instead, Canino stood out once more, leading the Lady Spikers to a 25-16, 25-20, 25-13 sweep of archrival Ateneo de Manila University in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Already off to a sensational start in her collegiate career, Canino starred for La Salle anew as she scored 23 points off 21 kills, an ace, and a block. She also had nine digs and five receptions to help the Lady Spikers cruise to a third straight win in the tournament.

Afterward, the rookie open hitter shrugged off her strong performance that saw her claim Player of the Game (POG) honors for the third consecutive match.

"I think we all deserve the POG kasi lahat po kami nag-contribute inside the court, and wala po ako masabi sa team," said Canino. "Proud ako sa team kasi ginawa namin yung best namin. Na-push talaga kami hanggang dulo and pinrove namin lahat na kaya po namin."

A crowd of 11,545 fans watched the game at the MOA Arena, but the La Salle rookie displayed no jitters and instead looked more excited than anything. She had eight kills in the opening set, setting the tone for the Lady Spikers' romp.

It was La Salle's 11th consecutive victory over the Blue Eagles since the Season 79 finals.

"Nire-remind lang po kami na gawin 'yung best namin, and mag-enjoy sa loob ng court," Canino said of her composed performance. "If mag-[dwell] ka lang sa pressure, wala kang magagawang matino sa loob ng court."

La Salle coach Noel Orcullo was pleased to see Canino and the rest of the Lady Spikers stay poised despite the charged atmosphere of a rivalry match. The Lady Spikers were comfortably ahead in the first and third sets, with Ateneo only making a run in Set 2.

"Tama naman, kung nanaig sa 'yo 'yung pressure, hindi ka makakapag-perform ng maayos," Orcullo said. "So, kino-commend ko naman sila lahat kasi nga, nag-stick sila sa plan namin."

After three matches, Canino is now tied as second-leading scorer in the UAAP with a total of 54 points on 48 kills, four aces, and two blocks. She trails just National University opposite hitter Alyssa Solomon (62) and has the same output as University of Santo Tomas star Eya Laure.

But the rookie insists that her scoring exploits are just a byproduct of their system and her desire to help the Lady Spikers win.

"Hindi ko din ine-expect at saka hindi ko po binibilang 'yung points ko. Basta maka-contribute lang po ako inside the court," Canino stressed. "And inaalalahanan ko lang po 'yung sarili ko na gawin nga po 'yung tama sa loob ng court para makatulong sa team ko."

"'Yun lang, wala na po akong iniisip na parang, ah okay, nakagan'to akong points so parang ganun."

La Salle guns for a 4-0 record on Wednesday against winless University of the East (0-3).

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.