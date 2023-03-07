MANILA -- The game between Blacklist International and RSG Philippines on Sunday also saw the matchup between former teammates who went their separate ways.

After spending years in Nexplay EVOS, Renejay "Renejay" Bacarse and John Paul "H2wo" Salonga faced each other for the first time.

"Nakakapanibago kasi ang tagal ng season na pinagsamahan namin and hindi ako sanay na magkaiba kami ng team. Pero nakaalis na sa comfort zone namin," H2wo said after RSG Philippines defeated Blacklist International in their MPL Season 11 clash at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

The anticipated match between the two players may have only lasted for one game, but it was a thrilling one for the books.

Renejay nabbed two early kills for Blacklist as he mounted aggression on the Benedetta. But H2wo salvaged RSG's series, picking up three of his seven kills on his former teammate.

"Ang early plan talaga namin is i-target ang EXP," H2wo explained.

And it paid dividends even as Blacklist switched out Renejay for Edward "Edward" Jay Dapadap in Game 2, as RSG Philippines secured the sweep.

RSG Slate rise to third in the standings, while defending MPL Philippines champs Blacklist drop to fourth.