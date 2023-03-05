John Paul "H2wo" Salonga bested former teammate Renejay "Renejay" Bacarse as RSG Philippines swept Blacklist International, snapping the reigning MPL Philippines champs' 3-game winning streak, in their first MPL Season 11 clash held at the Shooting Gallery in Makati.

RSG Slate rose to 3rd while Blacklist dropped to 5th in the standings.

Suiting up for Game 1, Renejay had a good start with Benedetta, putting up Blacklist's two early kills as Blacklist had the go-ahead advantage. But H2wo went amuck in the later stages of the game, topping the kill scoreboards in Game 1 with seven.

Renejay, who absorbed three of H2wo's 7 kills in Game 1, was eventually switched out in Game 2.

RSG remained unfazed even as the switch came with Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna picking up her signature Estes, as the Kingslayers rode on the momentum to seal the series come Game 2.

Meanwhile, Echo Philippines cemented their place as the league's frontrunner after making quick work of a young Nexplay EVOS squad, 2-0, in an earlier clash.

Echo now have a 5-0 record, with their frontliners Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera and Sanford "Sanford" Vinuya making things happen for the world champions.

Sanford racked up a 92 percent kill participation in Game 1, with six kills and four assists. Captain Yawi had five assists to go with one kill in Game 2.