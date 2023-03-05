Mark Magsayo (L) of the Philippines in action against Julio Ceja (R) of Mexico during their 10 round WBC World Featherweight Title Eliminator fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 21 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Etienne Laurent

Heartbroken, Mark Magsayo and his team stormed out the ring following his unanimous loss to Brandon "Heartbreaker" Figueroa.

The action-packed main event ended with Mexican-American Brandon Figueroa beating Magsayo by unanimous decision. Two cards read 117-109, while a third card read 118-108.

Magsayo was deducted 2 points during the fight for holding.

Compubox stats had Magsayo landing 179 out of 593 punches for a 34% rate. He was more accurate than Figueroa, who connected on 176 out 653 punches, a 30 percent landing rate.

"A lot of Philippine fans are amazing as well, just so happy, so grateful this fight is one for the books," said Figueroa, who claimed the WBC interim featherweight crown with his win.

"Magsayo’s a great champion, and he’s still a great champion. I’m just happy we had a great fight, we gave the fans a show it was a war like I promised always. He did tag me quite a bit, I still gotta work on a lot of things, I had a great fight and I was ready for him."

Throughout the fight, Magsayo would catch Figueroa with combinations. However, the 26-year-old American continued to push forward and fight.

There were no knockdowns, but the fight saw a lot of clinching with Magsayo slipping several times. Figueroa admitted he didn’t expect the score cards to be as wide.

"He did have a little more pop, he moved pretty good, me and team knew first few rounds he was going to come out fast, strong, trying to catch me with big shots I actually had to box him. I had to be patient and keep him at a distance and pick at the body," said Figueroa.

"I thought it was a pretty close fight but I know for a fact the point deductions and me overwhelming him most of the fight paid big dividends."

While Figueroa was in a celebratory mood, Magsayo and his team were upset not just over the results but with the way the hard hitting match was officiated.

Magsayo and Manny Pacquiao Promotions President Sean Gibbons stormed out of the ring following the decision. He spoke to media from his locker room about the fight which they felt he won.

"I feel without the point deductions, I feel like I’m going to win the fight," said Magsayo.

"Everything the referee was doing was geared towards Mark, and whatever," said Sean Gibbons, MP Promotions president.

"He was punching, he was punching when they guy took the point, how the (expletive) does that happen."

Despite the loss, Magsayo says he’s thankful for the support from the Filipino fight fans.

"Thank you to the Filipinos who’ve supported me, that prayed. Thank you and God bless," he said in closing.

With this fight in the books, Magsayo, now at 24 wins and 2 losses, said he will continue his planned move to the 130 pound division. The move was already planned prior to this fight.

RELATED VIDEO