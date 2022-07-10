Boxing: Vargas survives knockdown to dethrone Magsayo

Mark Magsayo (L) in action against Rey Vargas in their 12-round WBC world featherweight championship bout at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions.

(UPDATED) A knockdown in the ninth round was not enough as Mark Magsayo ceded his WBC featherweight title to Mexican challenger Rey Vargas in a 12-round scrap, Saturday (Sunday in Manila) at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Magsayo was making the first defense of the title that he won last January against Gary Russell Jr., and his reign proved to be a short one.

Vargas, 31, emerged as the winner via split decision, with 2 judges scoring the bout 115-112 in his favor. The other judge scored the bout 114-113 for Magsayo.

The Mexican is now a two-division world champion, having previously won the WBC super bantamweight championship before moving up in weight. Vargas also remains unbeaten, improving to 36-0 in his professional career.

For the 27-year-old Magsayo, it is the first defeat of his career, putting his record at 24-1.

"I have no words to describe what happened here tonight," said an emotional Vargas afterward. "It's my second title, and this one's going back to Mexico."

Magsayo's defeat means that the Philippines no longer has an active world champion in boxing. Earlier this year, Jerwin Ancajas, Nonito Donaire, and Rene Mark Cuarto also dropped their respective belts; John Riel Casimero was stripped of his WBO bantamweight title in May.

Magsayo started brightly and arguably won the first two rounds but struggled once the taller Vargas started using his jab to establish his distance. The 5-foot-10 Vargas had a significant reach advantage, and Magsayo was unable to break his guard for most of the bout.

The Filipino got his chance in the ninth round, landing a picture-perfect right straight to the chin that floored the Mexican challenger. It was a well-timed hit by Magsayo who landed his shot while Vargas was still loading up on an uppercut.

But Vargas was able to beat the count, and Magsayo couldn't take advantage of his still-wobbly opponent in the tenth round. Vargas recovered well in the 11th and returned to his game plan, keeping Magsayo at bay with his jab until the final bell.

"It's his day," a subdued Magsayo said after the bout. "He's the man of today. No matter what, I'll come back stronger."

"I'm disappointed, but I did my best," he added.

Statistics by Showtime revealed that Vargas was the more active fighter, landing 196 of the 687 shots that he threw. Magsayo, for his part, landed 132 of 451 punches. Vargas also threw more jabs, 348 to 201, a key weapon in keeping the Filipino at distance.

Vargas landed 45 body shots to only 13 for Magsayo.

In the undercard, Brandon Figueroa established himself as a possible contender for Vargas after stopping Carlos Castro in the sixth round of their WBC featherweight title eliminator.

Vargas, however, had another fighter in mind when asked about his next plans.

"Either a unification bout, or I do want Leo Santa Cruz in the next fight," said Vargas, referring to the WBA featherweight champion from Mexico.