Asia’s first IRONMAN race in two years embraces new normal with safety measures with full-fledged IRONMAN experience. Handout

After 2 years on hold, the full-distance Ironman Philippines is making a comeback as the country is gradually shifting into the new normal setup.

Some 912 athletes from 23 different countries are gearing up for the Ironman 70.3 and Ironman (full course) Subic Bay challenge on Sunday, March 6, the first Ironman race in Asia since the pandemic started.

“As we usher in the new normal, we are excited to hit the ground running and kick start Ironman races in the region once again,” Ironman Asia managing director Jeff Edwards said.

“We are committed to giving the same unforgettable Ironman experience our athletes have trained hard for, while employing strict safety protocols to allow our athletes to race with a peace of mind.”

Meanwhile, Ironman Philippines ambassador Wilfred Uytengsu also echoed the sentiments of Edwards while underscoring the significance of the triathlon event in the country.

“This is the first full distance race in Asia after the pandemic. We're looking forward to setting an example about how to put this race on safely. I'd like to assure the athletes that we're doing everything we can to make sure that this is the safest race it can be,” Uytengsu said.

Dubbed by AsiaTRI.COM Awards as 2018 Most Challenging Triathlon Race in Asia (long course), the Ironman Philippines will start at the Subic Bay Boardwalk beach in counter-clockwise format, covering 1.9km for Ironman 70.3, and 2-loops covering 3.8km for full-distance Ironman.

From the swim-bike transition, triathletes will bike through SCTEX via Tipo gate, going all the way to the first turnaround a few meters past Dinalupihan gate.

There will be 2 loops for Ironman 70.3 participants, and 4 loops for Ironman participants, with the last loop heading back to SBECC.

After the bike leg, participants will run from SBECC to Maritan Highway, leading up the scenic El Kabayo road for the first transition.

Ironman 70.3 participants will do 2 laps, and Ironman participants will run for 4 laps, all heading back to SBECC for the finish line.

After the competition 45 athletes will qualify for the Ironman world championships in Kona, Hawaii and another 45 at the world championships in St. George in Utah.

The conduct of Ironman Philippines this year had been met with tons of obstacles given the uncertainty of the health situation in the past 2 years.

But, according to Princess Galura, general manager of Ironman Philippines, organizers have been resilient in planning out the event until they finally got the green light to stage it.

“We have to remain calm. We have to trust the protocols that whatever happens the race will proceed,” Galura said in the virtual press conference Friday.

“The other challenge, of course, is making sure my team is prepared. Everybody was working from home. We have to focus. We know the drill on paper but we have to execute.”

Galura expressed gratitude to her team, the SBMA, and to local agencies for trusting their plan in implementing the competition.

“Subic has been very helpful, very supportive including RTF3. They are the ones trusted us the most to be able to implement this as we have planned,” Galura said.

Meanwhile, Ironman Philippines organizers also stressed that health protocols will still be observed for the entirety of the event.

All participants, race staff, sponsors, and other partners have been fully vaccinated, as some have received booster shots.

They also need to present a negative RT-PCR test 48 hours upon entry to Subic Bay. Other health protocols such as wearing of face masks, social distancing, and contact tracing will also be enforced.

Only one supporter will be allowed per participant, with supporters not allowed at the finish line.

Spectators may follow and monitor participants virtually through the Ironman tracker with visuals and live check-in reporting on the official Ironman Philippines Facebook event page.