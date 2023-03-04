Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Tigresses bucked tall odds as they accomplished what other teams in the UAAP haven’t done since Season 82 – to taint the clean record of the NU Lady Bulldogs.

On Saturday, the Tigresses tamed the dominating Lady Bulldogs via a tight 25-23, 27-25, 17-25, 22-25, 15-11 victory at the Mall of Asia Arena, ending NU’s 20-game winning run in the women’s volleyball tournament.

The win gave the UST a share of second spot with the Lady Bulldogs and Adamson Lady Falcons with 2-1 slates.

NU last tasted a defeat in the UAAP in April 27, 2019 in Season 81, interestingly, at the hands of the Tigresses too, 27-25, 25-17, 20-25, 25-16.

Full story to follow.