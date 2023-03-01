Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – (UPDATED) The National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs continued their winning ways as they slipped past the pesky Adamson Lady Falcons in five sets in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament.

The Lady Bulldogs eked out a hard-earned 25-22, 25-19, 25-27, 22-25, 15-10 triumph over the Lady Falcons, who almost ended their winning run, at the Mall of Asia Arena Wednesday.

This was the first time the Lady Bulldogs had a five-setter since Season 82.

Alyssa Solomon towed the defending champions with a career-high 28 big points, built on 27 attacks and an ace. Bella Belen had an all-around performance with 23 points, 18 receptions, 12 digs while Cess Robles added 13 markers.

NU extended their winning streak to 20, dating back from pandemic-canceled Season 82, and now holds a 2-0 slate this season. Meanwhile, the Lady Falcons slid to a 1-1 card.

Tied at five, the Lady Bulldogs attempted several times to create a separation in the final frame with Solomon scoring an attack for a 9-7 lead.

Back-to-back errors from NU, however, allowed the Lady Falcons to comeback, 9-10, until reigning MVP Belen hammered two consecutive hits before Erin Pangilinan had an attack point for herself, 13-9.

Solomon put her team at match point before setter Camila Lamina ended the thrilling game with an ace.

NU had the chance to finish the battle in straight sets with Solomon scorching hot in a late third-set run including putting the Lady Bulldogs at match point off a checked ball, 25-24. But Adamson found an answer and stole the set.

In the second set, NU broke away from a deadlock midway as Robles took over, scoring off an attack and block, 18-15.

Rookie Vangie Alinsug made sure not to allow Adamson to make a run as she hammered a through-the-block spike before a set-ending hit, 25-19.

It was a tight first set with NU held on for just a two-point advantage at the latter part of the frame, 21-19. They, however, maintained the cushion until Solomon went for an ace to put the Lady Bulldogs at set point, 24-21.

Santiago delayed NU’s impending set win with a down-the-line spike but Belen's solid rejection to Tubu punctuated the first set.

Santiago top scored for Adamson with 20 points while Tubu had 16 points.



