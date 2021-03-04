G League: Jalen Green, Ignite fall to Clippers for 2nd straight loss

Jalen Green (4) of Team Ignite looks on during the game against the Erie BayHawks on February 17, 2021 at AdventHealth

Jalen Green put together a better performance but Team Ignite still absorbed a 116-111 loss to the Agua Caliente Clippers in the NBA G League, Wednesday at the Walt Disney World Complex in Orlando (Thursday in Manila).

Two days after scoring a season-low eight points in a blowout loss to Delaware, Green put up 20 points on 7-of-17 shooting against Agua Caliente.

The Filipino-American guard also had six rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 32 minutes of playing time.

But Ignite couldn't quite get over the hump against the Clippers, and their defensive miscues down the stretch doomed them. The young squad suffered a second consecutive loss to drop to 7-6 in the G League season.

"The effort was there (but) I don't know if the execution of things were better," said Team Ignite head coach Brian Shaw. "I thought they tried (but) we were just really stuck in the mud the whole game."

"When we were finally able to get back in the game, we shot ourselves in the foot trying to make a home-run pass or some really untimely turnovers," he rued.

Ignite was within two points, 110-108, with 55 seconds to go, thanks to a three-pointer from Green.

Off a timeout, Agua Caliente's Amir Coffey drew a foul from the 19-year-old Green and made both free throws. Green missed a three-pointer on the other end, and was forced to foul Malik Fitts who also made his charities, keeping Ignite at bay.

With the loss, Ignite is now tied with the Rio Grand Valley Vipers for the eighth and last playoff spot.

The two teams face off tomorrow in a match with heavy implications on the playoff picture.