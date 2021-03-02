Jalen Green limited to 8 points, as Ignite routed by Delaware

Jalen Green #4 of Team Ignite looks on during the game against the Erie BayHawks on February 17, 2021 at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando, Florida. File photo. Juan Ocampo, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP.



Team Ignite suffered a huge 120-92 loss against the Delaware Blue Coats, Monday (Tuesday morning in Manila) in the NBA G League bubble at the Walt Disney World Complex in Orlando, Florida.

Filipino-American guard Jalen Green had his lowest scoring game of the season, registering only eight points on 4-of-13 shooting. He missed all seven of his attempts from long-range and was a team-worst minus-24 for the game.

Jonathan Kuminga led Ignite with 19 points and 11 boards, but the team struggled with their offense and made just 40% of their field goals, including only eight of 33 three-pointers.

Afterward, head coach Brian Shaw took responsibility for their subpar performance that saw Ignite drop to 7-5 with three games left in their schedule.

"I'll take this one. I have to do a better job of preparing our team for what they're gonna face," Shaw said. "I kinda felt this one coming on, from this morning when we had our film session and our shootaround. Our energy was really low."

The Blue Coats took a 34-21 lead after the first quarter, and Ignite never recovered from their slow start. Defensively, they had no answer for Delaware's outside shooting, as the Blue Coats nailed 18 of their 37 triples.

Turnovers continue to be an issue for the young Ignite squad, as they committed 21 turnovers with Kuminga and Green combining for nine.

Rayjon Tucker led Delaware with 21 points and Michael Frazier II added 20.

Ignite will try to bounce back on Wednesday, March 3, against the Agua Caliente Clippers. At the moment, the team is at joint seventh in the standings with the Lakeland Magic. Only the top eight teams advance to the playoffs.