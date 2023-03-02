PVL: Petro Gazz overpowers F2 Logistics to boost semis bid

PVL.ph

Petro Gazz dished out a three-side beating of F2 Logistics, 25-23, 25-13, 25-23, in the Premier Volleyball League All Filipino Conference at the Philsports Arena in Pasig on Thursday.

MJ Phillips and Jonah Sabete scored 13 points each as they led four of the Angels' five starting attackers in dishing out double figures.

Aiza Pontillas and Gretchel Soltones finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

With the win, Petro Gazz rebounded from a heartbreaking five-set loss to PLDT last Feb. 23. They are now tied with idle Chery Tiggo at fourth at 3-2 while dropping F2 Logistics its second loss against four wins.

Kim Dy banged in 14 points for the Cargo Movers, who could only draw a couple of six-point outputs more from Aby Marano and Elaine Kasilag.