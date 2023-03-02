PVL: Cignal hacks out 5-set win vs Choco Mucho

Cignal completed its escape act versus Choco Mucho by hacking out a five-set victory during their clash in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference at the Philsports Arena, Thursday.

The HD Spikers grabbed their second win via a 25-14, 25-11, 19-25, 17-25, 15-11 edging of the Flying Titans.

With the win, Cignal hiked its record to 2-4, while sending Choco Mucho to its third straight defeat for a 2-3 record.

The Flying Titans played without Denden Lazaro-Revilla, who called in sick.