Magnolia flipped the switch in the second half to complete an 88-85 come-from-behind win against Meralco in the PBA Governors' Cup on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Mike Harris scored 30 points to go with his 22 monster-rebounds, while helping the Hotshots claw back from a 16-point deficit and gain a twice-to-beat bonus in the quarterfinals.

They managed this despite losing Ian Sangalang to injury.

"Wala akong mahihingi pa sa mga players. Kulang-kulang kami because of injuries, but no excuses, laban pa rin," said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero.

Aside from Sangalang, Calvin Abueva and Rome dela Rosa also had to sit it out due to injuries.

"Ang ganda ng pace ng Meralco sa first-half; natalo kami sa pace. Pero nakakuha kami ng magandang momentum in the second-half on defense. We limited their import; yung defensive execution namin medyo na-stop sila," said Victolero.



Harris was the main factor, but the import also credited his teammates, who delivered the added points.

Paul Lee scored 16 markers, while Jio Jalalon, Mark Barroca and Adrian Wong each had 10.

After playing catch-up in the first two periods, Magnolia unloaded a 16-2 run in the third quarter to seize a 68-66 lead heading to the payoff period.

They went toe-to-toe in the final quarter with Allein Maliksi triggering a triple that brought the Bolts to within 85-86 with 42 seconds to go.

But Harris barreled his way to the basket for a driving layup for the Hotshots' 88-85 advantage and held on to the lead for Magnolia's eighth win in 9 games.

With the loss, Meralco dropped to joint third with the Alaska Aces at 6-3.

The scores:

Magnolia 88 - Harris 30, Lee 16, Jalalon 10, Barroca 10, Wong 10, Reavis 6, Corpuz 4, Escoto 2, Brill 0, Ahanmisi 0, Dionisio 0.

Meralco 85 - Bishop 19, Newsome 18, Banchero 13, Maliksi 13, Almazan 6, Hodge 5, Caram 5, Black 4, Belo 2, Quinto 0.

Quarters: 11-23, 36-47, 68-66, 88-85.