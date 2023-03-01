Photo from UAAP media bureau

MANILA – She may have started her collegiate stint on a sad note but the rookie setter of the University of Santo Tomas, Cassie Carballo, finally got on the board after a huge win against Far Eastern University.

On Wednesday, the Tigresses barged into the winning column with a 25-16, 28-26, 25-21 victory over the Lady Tamaraws, avenging their five-set loss to De La Salle Lady Spikers.

And Carballo had a hand in the convincing win as she played as the starting setter for UST, dishing out eight excellent sets in the match and most importantly, lessening the scoring load off Eya Laure’s shoulders.

“Super happy din po ako kasi first panalo ko sa collegiate na UAAP. And, gusto ko rin po mag-thank you sa coaches sa guidance nila kasi hindi talaga sila nagkulang sa pag-guide samin,” said Carballo, who was also named as player of the game.

“Special thanks din kay Ate Eya kasi lagi niya akong nire-remind na hindi ma-pressure kasi nung una medyo kinakabahan pa.”

Head coach Kungfu Reyes and Laure also praised the rookie for distributing the ball evenly to all the spikers.

Laure, who scored 17 points in the game, got ample support from her teammates with Jonna Perdido and Renee Penafiel adding 12 and 10 points, respectively.

“Ang maganda naman dito sa distribution ng atake, maganda e. Nag-tatlo yung double digit namin. Malaking bagay na hindi lang si Eya ang pinupuntahan namin…kaliwa’t kanan na yun umaatake,” Reyes said.

“Ang maganda dito hindi siya masyado pagod. When it mattered most, dinedeliver talaga yung mga bola na dapat instant puntos.”

Laure also boasted how willing Carballo is to learn the system of the UST program, since the young setter came from De La Salle-Zobel in high school.

“Ako masaya kasi nakikita ko yung parang willing talaga siya sa training palang willing siya mag-absorb ng mga instructions ng coaches. Willing siya mag-adopt ng sistema kung anong merong sistema kami sa UST since high school,” she said.

According to UST’s chief tactician, it is a luxury to have a rookie setter who is willing to gain new knowledge.

Carballo, on the other hand, is not feeling the pressure of scattering the points of the Tigresses, noting that she believes in her teammates.

“In terms of scoring department, maaasahan naman lahat. Kaya hindi ako masyado nahihirapan kasi alam ko na kahit kanino ko ibigay alam ko kaya nilang pumuntos,” she added.