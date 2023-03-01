UAAP: UST bounces back with sweep vs FEU

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – (UPDATED) The University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses recovered from their heartbreaking opening game loss as they battered the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament.

The Tigresses enforced their might against the Lady Tamaraws, carving out a 25-16, 28-26, 25-21 sweep, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

UST barged into the winning column after losing a five-set nail-biter against De La Salle University on Sunday for a 1-1 record. FEU dropped to an identical slate, after winning their first match against the University of the Philippines.

Eya Laure led the Tigresses once again with 17 points but she got solid support from Jonna Perdido and Renee Penafiel who contributed 22 combined points.

“Well, we’re happy kasi back on track kami. Yun lang naman gusto naming mangyari. From last game namin, naka-bounce back kami and hopefully, may pangalawa, pangatlo pa tong panalo na to. Na-polish naman namin kung ano yung mga naging errors namin nung last game namin, especially in endgame,” UST head coach Kungfu Reyes said.

The Tigresses were trailing most in the second set as Jovy Fernandez took over for the Lady Tamaraws, 15-18.

FEU moved closer to a possible Set 2 win as UST was called for an eight-second service violation, 19-22.

But their errors in the ensuing plays allowed the Tigresses to comeback and eventually stole the set after a crosscourt hit of Renee Penafiel, 28-26.

In the third frame, the Lady Tamaraws momentarily held the lead 12-10 but UST quickly returned to the match as Laure hammered two spikes to tie the match.

An off-speed hit by Laure made it a 19-15 game and never allowed FEU to mount a comeback. Jurado had a powerful hit and a block down the stretch to put UST near victory, 23-19.

Meanwhile, Alyzza Devosora and Fernandez paced the Tamaraws with 14 and 13 points, respectively.