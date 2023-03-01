Former PBA Rookie of the Year Emmanuel "Boybits" Victoria. FILE

MANILA, Philippines — Boybits Victoria, a former PBA Rookie of the Year, passed away on Wednesday. He was 50 years old.

His son, Nathan, confirmed Victoria's passing on his social media account.

"Rest well up there dad, you have nothing else to do expect watch me grow into who I'm supposed to be. Will always dedicate everything to you," he wrote, without specifying the cause of death.

Emmanuel "Boybits" Victoria was the third overall pick in the 1994 PBA Rookie Draft by Sunkist after a strong collegiate career in San Beda. He wound up as that season's Rookie of the Year.

The guard went on to win seven championships in the PBA, five of which came with San Miguel from 1999 to 2001. He was a crucial member of the Sunkist team that won the 1995 Philippine Cup and Commissioner's Cup titles.

In 2018, he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a rare autoimmune disorder.