Abed Yusop and North American squad Shopify Rebellion are set to advance in the playoffs of the Lima Major 2023, after besting former world champions Team Spirit in the first matches of the upper bracket, 2-1.

Abed, a Dota 2 superstar from Cavite, showed his versatility in playing several heroes in the series, playing Puck, Zeus, and Templar Assassin from games 1-3.

One of the crucial moments in Game 3 was Artour "Arteezy" Babaev's Aegis steal at the 26-minute mark, where he used blink dagger, BKB-ed, and cast Requiem of Souls in the pit.

Watch Arteezy's Aegis steal on his Shadow Fiend against Team Spirit.

Abed, meanwhile, shone in Game 2 on his Zeus with a clean 19-0-14 record, almost half of his team's kill score.

His performance allowed the team to bounce back in the series after being down 1-0.

Abed is now the lone Filipino in the tournament after the Philippines' Execration and Malaysian squad with Pinoy players Geek Slate exited the tournament early.

Shopify Rebellion are now waiting for their next foes in the tournament. They will be facing the winners of Talon Esports-Team Liquid series, which is now underway as of writing.

ROSTERS:

SHOPIFY REBELLION

Artour "Arteezy" Babaev

Abed "Abed" Yusop

Jonáš "SabeRLight-" Volek

Andreas "Cr1t-" Nielsen

Tal "Fly" Aizik

TEAM SPIRIT

Illya "Yatoro" Mulyarchuk

Denis "Larl" Sigitov

Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov

Miroslaw "Mira" Kolpakov

Yaroslav "Miposhka" Naidenov