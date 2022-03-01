FIBA World Cup tickets go on sale in PH, Japan, Indonesia



MANILA, Philippines -- The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 will move another step closer to becoming a reality, with tickets for the global showcase in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia going on sale.

As the second window of the World Cup qualifiers head to its conclusion, fans of international basketball can now also look forward to securing tickets for the big event from August 25 to September 10, 2023.

A variety of packages for the Group Phase of the World Cup are available to buy online today, starting March 1, in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. The tickets can be purchased at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Tickets website here.

The packages include a 'Follow My Team' Pass for both the Philippines and Japan, covering all five games of the respective qualified co-hosts in the Group Phase.

Registered members of the 'Win For All' team have had the chance to buy tickets beforehand, starting February 27, in the three host countries.

Indonesia has not yet qualified for the 2023 World Cup, needing a top-eight finish in the upcoming FIBA Asia Cup 2022 in July to lock in a spot for their first-ever World Cup. However, fans can still secure a Venue Pass, covering all 12 games of the Group Phase in Jakarta.

"We are thrilled to reach this important milestone on the journey to our flagship event. This ticket launch is a great moment for fans wanting to attend the games in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. As basketball continues to rise in popularity across the globe, all of us are looking forward to having sell-out crowds come August 2023," said FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 board chairman Richard Carrion.

The Group Phase games will be played at the Okinawa Arena in Okinawa, Japan, the Jakarta Arena in the Indonesian capital, and the Araneta Coliseum and Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

The Final Stage will be played at the Philippines Arena in Manila.

"The giants of basketball are coming to our homecourt. Let us support our very own Gilas Pilipinas as they stand tall against the world's best teams. Register to get your FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Team Pass and be part of our historic hosting of this global event," said SBP chairman emeritus Manuel V. Pangilinan.

"We are starting to feel the excitement from the fans here in Japan. We hope that basketball fans around the world will take the opportunity to visit the beautiful islands of Okinawa and be part of this prestigious event," said Yuko Mitsuya, FIBA Central Board member and president of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Organizing Committee of Japan.

"Win For All" team members have a number of other exclusive benefits besides early access to ticket purchases and they also receive updates about future ticket news around their favorite team.

Further sales releases for finals tickets in the Philippines will come in August to mark the one-year countdown to the FIBA World Cup tip-off. Day passes as well as single-game tickets will become available in 2023.