Yulo claims bronze in parallel bars in Cottbus leg of World Cup

Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo did not come away empty-handed in the Cottbus leg of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Yulo snatched bronze in the parallel bars after registering 15.166 points.

He was overtaken by Ukraine's Illia Kovtun (15.366) and Italy's Matteo Levantesi (15.266) in the podium.

Yulo failed to make the final in the floor exercises and the vault.

He topped the qualifying for the parallel bars with 14.933 points, and looked to be on his way to clinching the gold before Kovtun and Levantesi surged ahead.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Yulo said: "Failed to qualify on my 2 fave events but I’m really grateful for these experiences. Saw things that I still can improve and that’s a treasure."

Yulo will be back in action in the Doha leg of the World Cup, set for March 1 to 4.

The circuit will head to Baku on March 9-12 and conclude in Cairo on April 27-30. At stake in the WOrld Cup are qualification points to next year's Olympic Games in Paris, France.

