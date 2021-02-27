Boxing: Rene Mark Cuarto dethrones countryman Taduran to win IBF world title



Rene Mark Cuarto outpointed countryman Pedro Taduran to snatch the IBF minimumweight crown in their 12-round slugfest at Bula Gym in General Santos City on Saturday.

All three judges scored the bout 115-113 in favor of the Zamboanga del Norte fighter, who now holds a record of 19-2-2.

Taduran was the aggressor for most of the bout, connecting a huge left hand that nearly floored Cuarto in the seventh round.

But Cuarto survived and battled his way toward the end despite fatigue.

It was the second all-Filipino title tiff in a week on local soil, following Vic Saludar's WBA minimumweight title victory over Robert Paradero last week in Laguna.

Taduran fell to 14-1-1.

FROM THE ARCHIVES