Boxing: Pedro Taduran set for world-title defense in all-Pinoy clash in GenSan

Pedro Taduran is now all set to defend his IBF minimumweight crown when he meets Rene Mark Cuarto in General Santos City on Saturday.

The bout at Bula Gym will be the second all-Filipino title tiff in a week on local soil, following Vic Saludar's WBA minimumweight title victory over Robert Paradero last week in Laguna.

During the weigh-in Friday, the southpaw Taduran tipped the scales at 104 pounds, while Cuarto came in at exactly at the 105 pound weight limit for their 12-round clash.

The Albay-born Taduran won the IBF strap by stunning countryman Samuel Salva in Taguig in September 2019.

The 24-year-old Bicolano then retained the title via a majority draw when he squared off with Mexico's Daniel Valladares in Mexico in February 2020.



Taduran (14-0-1, win-loss-draw) plans to extend his reign when he meets his challenger from Zamboanga del Norte, who holds a record of 18-2-2.

Cuarto last fought in December 2019 when he stopped Jayson Francisco.

