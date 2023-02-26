UAAP: FEU women overcome UP in four sets

Far Eastern University celebrates after scoring against UP in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Far Eastern University registered a 25-16, 23-25, 25-17, 26-24 win over University of the Philippines to open its UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball campaign at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, Sunday.

The victory ended the Lady Tamaraws' 11-game skid dating back to last year in Season 84.

"Naka-let go na kami I think. This win is supposedly ito yung nagseseparate sa amin sa ghost (of last season). This one is a big win for us," said debuting FEU head coach Tina Salak.

The Fighting Maroons started the fourth set on fire, racing to a 12-6 lead but FEU clawed back and even took a three-point lead late, 22-19.

UP though came back through Euri Eslapor and Alyssa Bertolano, with the former sending them to set point with a crosscourt kill, 24-23.

Alyzza Devosora though was clutch for the Lady Tamaraws with a down-the-line kill for the deuce before a backrow attack for the match point.

Stephanie Bustrillo then sent her attack long to give FEU the win - its first since May 10, 2022.

"It's a good start for the team, sa program, and also doon sa community even nagstra-struggle kami sa training and past experiences, we have proven na kaya namin ma-overcome," added Salak, an FEU legend herself.

Jovelyn Fernandez top-scored for the Tamaraws with 18 points while Chenie Tagaod chipped in 13 points.

Devosora did it all with 12 points on six attacks, three blocks, three aces, 12 digs, and four excellent receptions.

Bertolano posted a triple-double of 14 points, 14 digs, and 11 excellent receptions for the Fighting Maroons, who also got 13 points from Nina Ytang off five blocks.

Jewel Encarnacion and Stephanie Bustrillo also produced 12 points apiece in the losing cause with the former having 12 excellent receptions.