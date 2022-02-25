LOOK: Boxing great Espinosa returns home as trainer

Luisito "Lindol" Espinosa at the GAB office. Photo from GAB's Facebook page

Filipino boxing great Luisito Espinosa has returned to the Philippines to work the corner of super bantamweight Ronnie Baldonado.

Espinosa, who had a colorful boxing career in the 1990s, was shown visiting the Games and Amusement Board (GAB) office in Makati to apply for a trainer's license.

He will call the shots for Baldonado on the latter's attempt to win the WBA Asia super bantamweight title against Carl Jammes Martin in the “Ultimate Knockout Challenge” on March 12 in Sucat, Paranaque.

The Ultimate Knockout Challenge, organized by VSP Promotions under Cucuy Elorde, will also feature Charly Suarez vs. Tomjune Mangubat for the WBA Asia Super Featherweight title, and Bienvenido Ligas defending his Philippine Flyweight title against Roland Jay Biendima.

Espinosa is a former 2-division champion, who has figured in monumental battles against Kaokor Galaxy, Alejandro "Cobrita" Gonzalez, and Cesar Soto.

He has fell into hard times after failing to collect bulk of his purse from his 1997 WBC featherweight title defense against Carlos Rios in Koronadal City, South Cotabato.

Twenty-three years later, the Supreme Court ruled in his favor and ordered the heirs of boxing promoter Rodolfo Nazario to pay him $130,349 (roughly P6.6 million) plus interest as part of his unpaid earnings.