RJ Jazul is PBA’s Mr. Quality Minutes

RJ Jazul and Phoenix Super LPG showed grit in beating San Miguel on Thursday. PBA Media Bureau file photo



Veteran guard RJ Jazul is named as Mr. Quality Minutes by the PBA Press Corps, while the thrilling Philippine Cup bubble quarterfinals match between Phoenix Super LPG and Magnolia will also be honored in the upcoming virtual awards night.

Jazul, who is the team captain of the Phoenix Fuel Masters, nabbed the award for his notable contributions coming off the bench.

The 34-year-old cager averaged 11.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 17 games during the lone conference last season, which was highlighted by his career-high 33 points, spiked by nine three-pointers, in the Fuel Masters’ 110-101 win over five-time champion San Miguel Beer to clinch a berth in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Phoenix’s 89-88 come-from-behind win to oust the Hotshots in the playoffs is the unanimous choice as the Game of the Bubble by the PBA Press Corps.

Jazul and the Phoenix-Magnolia game will be awarded on March 8 in a two-in-one awards night.

Other winners are CJ Perez (Scoring Champion) and the All-Rookie Team of Aaron Black, Arvin Tolentino, Roosevelt Adams, Barkley Ebona, and Renzo Subido.

Still to be named are the Outstanding Coach of the Bubble, Mr. Executive, President’s Award, Top Bubble D-Fender, the All Bubble D-Fenders, and a special citation.

Meanwhile, 2019 Baby Dalupan Coach of the Year Leo Austria of San Miguel and Danny Floro Executive of the Year PBA chairman Ricky Vargas lead the honorees of the previous season that also include Presidential Awardee Vergel Meneses, mayor of Bulakan, Bulacan and one of the PBA’s 25 Greatest Players, and Defensive Player of the Year Sean Anthony of NorthPort.