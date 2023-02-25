UAAP: UE sweeps Adamson in return of men's volleyball

Lloyd Josafat and the UE Red Warriors are off to a strong start in the UAAP Season 85 men's volleyball tournament. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- University of the East marked the return of the UAAP men's volleyball tournament after three years with a quick sweep of Adamson University, 25-18, 25-22, 25-14, Saturday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

JM Andaya and Kenneth Culabat led the Red Warriors' onslaught with 14 points apiece with the latter adding 16 excellent receptions and seven digs.

Lloyd Josafat, who just returned from Taiwan training camp of the national team yesterday, was inserted late in the second set and the entirety of the third and delivered 10 points on eight attacks, a block, and an ace.

"During our final stretch of preparation kasi although si Lloyd and Coach Jerome are not with the team, very hands-on naman so ganon naman katutok," said UE assistant coach Ronwald Dimaculangan, stepping in for head mentor Jerome Guhit who is with the national team as team manager.

After a subpar first frame, Adamson kept in step with the Red Warriors in the second set late, 22-23, but Josafat scored an off-the-block kill from the back row before Culabat nailed a push shot for the 2-0 advantage.

UE pounded the Falcons in the attacking department by a wide margin, gaining 54 spikes while their foes only managed 35 in the match that lasted just one hour and 22 minutes.

Red Warriors skipper Ralph Imperial tossed 20 excellent sets while Giles Torres and JP Mangahis tallied 10 points apiece.

"Lahat sumusunod lang and masaya 'yung panalo kasi pinaghirapan din naman talaga and a lot of sacrifices were made by the team," added Dimaculangan.

No Falcon reached double figures in scoring but Evander Novillo, Josh Magalaman, Jude Aguilar, and Francis Casas all got eight points.

