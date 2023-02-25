Returning Jerry Yee amazed with UAAP volleyball venue

UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – As he returned to the sidelines of the UAAP, Adamson head coach Jerry Yee could not help but be impressed with the Mall of Asia Arena as a venue of the Season 85 volleyball.

Yee marked his comeback to the league with a lopsided victory against the University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors, 25-19, 25-9, 25-5, Saturday.

And he could not be more happy to take a win in front of the fans and in a bigger and impressive venue.

“Masaya syempre di ba the fans are there. Yung teams they practiced. Pinagkakagastusan, pinaghihirapan. Kumbaga, okay yung competition. And ang ganda ng venue,” he said after the Lady Falcons’ match.

Yee last coached a team in the UAAP in 2017 with the UP Lady Maroons. He, then, moved to the NCAA volleyball, leading the College of St. Benilde to a championship.

Meanwhile, despite Adamson’s overwhelming performance in the opening game, Yee is not yet considering his squad’s showing as flawless.

He pointed at their next game as the real test if they can actually play at par with the top teams in the league.

Adamson will face the defending champions NU Lady Bulldogs on Wednesday, March 1.

“Yung next game namin tingnan natin. So yung next game namin kung maganda yung execution, maganda yung laro probably you’ll comment na mismo kung okay ba kami or not,” Yee said.

