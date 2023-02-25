UAAP: Adamson crushes UE to open Season 85

UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – (UPDATED) The Adamson University (AdU) Lady Falcons showed their might to open their campaign in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament.

The Lady Falcons barely broke a sweat against the University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors, 25-19, 25-9, 25-5, at the Mall of Asia Arena Saturday.

Adamson held the Lady Warriors to just five points in the third set, tying the second-lowest output of a team in a set tallied by FEU Lady Tamaraws in 2017 against the De La Salle Lady Spikers.

The Lady Warriors could not find any answer to Lady Falcons’ onslaught in Set 3 as they allowed Adamson to pull away early, 10-2, after back-to-back errors by UE.

Khate Santiago made it a 13-3 game with a looping back row attack before her teammates continued the barrage for a lopsided 21-3 separation.

“Good game between two teams and good kumbaga, game for us to get playing time for all. Hopefully, the following games, ma-sustain namin,” Adamson head coach Jerry Yee said.

Lucille Almonte, who finished with 12 points in the match, was grateful not to experience any opening-game jitters en route to a 63-minute demolition job to the Lady Warriors.

“Sobrang happy po kasi ayun maganda yung naging result ng game and yun, happy kasi, wala na yung jitters ng first game. Ayun, sana maging aggressive pa kami sa next game namin,” she said.

After a relatively close opening set, the Lady Falcons stepped on the gas pedal with Lorene Toring making her presence felt in the second frame, including a solid block for a 13-3 advantage.

The lead ballooned to 16-3 as Lucille Almonte scored a crosscourt spike. It was all Adamson until the end of the second set as Trisha Tubu put her team to set point, 24-8.

No Lady Warrior scored in double digits with Ja Lana being limited to just seven markers in the game.

