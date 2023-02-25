Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA (UPDATE) - Echo Philippines on Saturday extended their winning streak to 3 after escaping Onic Philippines, 2-1, in their first MPL Season 11 clash of the regular season.

Echo took Game 1 in a blowout, finishing off Onic in a 12-minute matchup.

As Onic leveled the series through a crucial team fight, Echo took Game 3 in a tight contest, keeping their record spotless at 3-0 and staying on the solo top spot of the regular season standings.

Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno reigned in the rubber match-clinching lord dance as he was able to get the "retribution" out in time to kill of the most important game objective in the 22nd minute of play.

With the lord advantage, Echo went for the base kill and secured the win, their third straight. Two-time world champion KarlTzy notched 9 assists and a kill using Fredrinn.

Onic now has a 1-2 record, with the loss.

Onic will try and bounce back against Nexplay EVOS tomorrow, while Echo will face TNC, Friday next week.