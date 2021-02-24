Senate Committee on Justice approves naturalization bids of Kouame, Maranon

MANILA, Philippines -- The Senate Committee on Justice on Wednesday approved the bills seeking to grant Filipino citizenship to athletes Ange Koume and Bienvenido Maranon.

This comes after the House of Representatives last week approved on the third and final reading the bills that granted citizenship to both athletes.

Kouame, the center of the Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles who hails from the Ivory Coast, is looking to play for Gilas Pilipinas in international competitions.

Maranon, for his part, is the star striker of United City FC and is originally from Spain. He has expressed his intent to play for the Philippine Azkals.

Approved in the committee! The bills seeking to grant Filipino citizenship to basketball big man Angelo Kouame (filed by Sen. Sonny Angara) and football striker Bienvenido Marañón Morejón (filed by Sen. Zubiri) have hurdled the Senate Cmtee on Justice chaired by Sen. Dick Gordon pic.twitter.com/bp3xBTBPG4 — Alagang Angara (@SonnyAngaraNews) February 24, 2021

Justice committee led by sen @DickGordonDG passes naturalization bills for Ange Kouame n Bienvenido Maranon Morejon but pinakanta muna 🇵🇭😂 pic.twitter.com/9j9hpQ6zQ2 — Sonny Angara (@sonnyangara) February 24, 2021

Sen. Sonny Angara, who filed the Senate bill for Kouame's naturalization, said the center "would be a wonderful addition to our Philippine national team."

Both Kouame and Maranon were present in the online meeting chaired by Sen. Dick Gordon.

