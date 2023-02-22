NBTC launches girls division in its return after hiatus

MANILA – The NBTC is introducing for the first time the girls division in the high school tournament as it returns after a three-year hiatus caused by the health crisis.

Eight girls high school teams will now have the chance to showcase their talents on the hardcourt in the upcoming Smart-NBTC Girls Have Next powered by Fil-Nation Select.

"Discovering great talents for the better part of the past 13 years, the NBTC is honored to share the spotlight with the ladies this year. We're excited to contribute to the rise of girls' basketball in the country through this grassroots tournament," said Eric Altamirano, NBTC program director.

Traditional powerhouse Nazareth School of National University (NU) banners the cast which will play from March 15 to 17 at Pretty HUGE in Taguig, culminating in the championship game on March 19 at Mall of Asia Arena.

Fil-Nation Select, University of Santo Tomas, Miriam College, and La Salle-Antipolo are all participating and will challenge the Lady Bullpups for the title. Completing the field are La Filipina Blue Fire, Queen Anne School-Sta. Rosa, and One Ibajay-Aklan.

"I’m excited to be a part of a project that is close to my heart which will give opportunities to showcase young girls' talents. Because of the NBTC and Fil-Nation Select collaboration and support, we are giving a chance to these girls' dreams," said tournament director Mau Belen.

Teams will be divided into two groups of four which will play in a round-robin format, with the top two teams in each group advancing to the crossover semifinals to be played on March 17.

The last two teams standing will earn their spot in the championship game to be held on the culminating day of the 2023 Smart NBTC National Finals, when the Under Armour All-Star Game and Division 1 and 2 finals also take place.