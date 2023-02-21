NBA: Lonzo Ball will miss full season with knee injury

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (L), guard Lonzo Ball (2-L) and forward DeMar DeRozan (2-R) watch from the bench the final moments of game five of round one of the NBA playoff game between the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 27 April 2022. EPA-EFE/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI

CHICAGO, United States - Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, sidelined for more than a year by a left knee injury, will miss the entire NBA season with nagging discomfort, the team announced Tuesday.

The 25-year-old American, selected second overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2017 NBA Draft, also played for New Orleans before a 2021 trade to the Bulls.

But Ball played only 35 games for Chicago before the injury in January 2022. He has undergone two surgeries since the setback, most recently in September, but has been unable to resume basketball-related activities without discomfort.

"Despite making significant increases in strength and function over the past several months, Ball continues to experience performance-limiting discomfort during participation in high level basketball-related activities," Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas said.

"Considering the required time period to achieve the necessary level of fitness to return-to-play and the current stage of the NBA season, Ball will not return this season.

"The focus for Ball will continue to be on the resolution of his discomfort and a full return for the 2023-24 season."

The Bulls rank 11th in the Eastern Conference at 26-33, just outside the play-in level for a possible playoff berth.

Ball, the older brother of 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball, has averaged 11.9 points, 6.2 assists and 5.7 rebounds over 252 career NBA contests.

