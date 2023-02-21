H2wo shares high fives with audience members following RSG Slate Philippines' win in their first match in the MPL Season 11 held at the Shooting Gallery in Makati. Courtesy: MPL Philippines.

MANILA -- After his debut for RSG Slate Philippines, John Paul "H2wo" Salonga admitted to facing pressure as he faced the tall task of filling in for a fellow star player.

The reigning MSC champs' star jungler, Jonard "Demonkite" Caranto sat out MPL Season 11 to rest, just as they gear up to requalify for the mid-year competition.

“Siguro may kaunting pressure kasi lalo na bago akong member sa RSG, lalo na pinalitan ko si Demonkite. Kaya may kaunting pressure kasi goods 'yung laruan ni Demonkite noong past season kaya need kong galingan ngayong season," H2wo said in a post-match press conference, following RSG's win against Onic Philippines, Sunday afternoon.

H2wo racked up 21 assists on top of four kills using Fredrinn, as he adjusted to the current tank jungler meta, from the assassin jungler picks he was used to wielding when he started his esports career with Nexplay EVOS.

Now in a new environment, he used this determination to do what he could for the team to win and develop his gameplay.

'Yung pakiramdam na bago sa RSG parang naninibago pa kasi more on discipline sila sa RSG kaya ayun, ginagawa namin 'yung best namin para maging mas malakas pa lalo,” he continued.

In fact, head coach Brian "Panda" Lim bared that the 21-year-old would stay up until the wee hours of the morning to train.

While the Hall of Legends inductee coach admitted that H2wo still needs to do some work, Panda said H2wo is brimming with potential.

"This kid has lots of potential because [he is] mabait, masipag, and very honest. He just needs more knowledge, experience, and discipline."