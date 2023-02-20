Action between Kaya FC-Iloilo and Dynamic Herb Cebu in the Philippines Football League. Photo courtesy of the PFF/PFL.

Dynamic Herb Cebu pulled off a thrilling 3-2 victory over Kaya FC-Iloilo in the resumption of the Philippines Football League (PFL), Sunday at the Iloilo Sports Complex.

Daniel Gadia, the debuting Leaford Allen, and Jacob Liao all found the back of the net for Cebu as they dealt Kaya their first loss on home soil since 2018.

Gadia found the opener in the 24th minute, converting after an inviting corner from Mert Altinoz found the midfielder free in the box for the goal.

But Daizo Horikoshi, the league's top-scorer, equalized for the hosts just nine minutes later off a free kick.

Tensions then flared right before half-time, with both Gadia and Kaya defender Simone Rota receiving direct red cards following a foul by the Cebu midfielder.

Cebu entered the break with the lead, however, as the debuting Allen pounced on an errant back pass by Arnel Amita to slot home with ease.

Kaya went on the offensive in the opening parts of the second half, but Cebu managed to nick another goal in the 55th minute. JB Borlongan sent in a free kick to the box, which found Liao, who headed it past Kenry Balobo.

Needing a goal to put Kaya back in the fight, Horikoshi added his second goal five minutes later after a solo effort in the box.

Kaya pushed for an equalizer in the closing minutes but chances from Jarvey Gayoso, Mar Diano, and Michael Menzi were off target, gifting Cebu a much-needed victory for its Turkish delegation.

Dynamic Herb Cebu now has 24 points on seven wins, three losses and a draw, while Kaya FC absorbed its third loss in the tournament backed by Qatar Airways. Kaya still tops the table with 30 points after 13 matches played in the 2022-23 season.