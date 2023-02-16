The United City FC. File photo

The Philippine Football Federation and Philippines Football League have confirmed that the defending champion United City FC has requested to withdraw from the 2022/23 PFL season.

United City has recently been hit by an exodus of its players due to problems with finances.

“We understand the situation affecting United City FC that forced them to withdraw from the league,” said PFF president Mariano Araneta in a statement. “We hope that the club and its management are able to bounce back from this predicament.”

Founded in 2020, United City took over the management of three-time league champions Ceres-Negros FC prior to the PFL season 2020.

The club gained traction in Philippine club football scene by becoming the first Philippine club to qualify outright in the AFC Champions League group stages by virtue of being named league champions in 2020.

“We are saddened that United City have decided to withdraw from the league,” added PFF general secretary Atty. Edwin Gastanes.

“While the club has reiterated its desire to compete in future seasons, it must sort out its situation first before making their return to league action.”

PFL commissioner Coco Torre said the predicament that hit United City is part of the realities on the ground.

“We commend UCFC for the high standards they have set earlier on, but we must also consider the economics surrounding football as a business,” said Torre.

PFF and PFL will deliberate on the status of United City FC with regards to the league matches affected following the club’s withdrawal.