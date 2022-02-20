Volleyball: Gampong, Sumagaysay set to play in Malaysia

Jayvee Sumagaysay (7) and Madzlan Gampong will be competing in the Malaysia Volleyball League. PNVF photo.

Two more Filipino volleyball players are taking their talents overseas.

Former National University standout Madzlan Gampong and former University of Santo Tomas star Jayvee Sumagaysay are headed to Malaysia, where they will suit up for the Sarawak Hornbill as imports.

The Malaysia Volleyball Association made the announcement through their Facebook account. Gampong and Sumagaysay will play in the Malaysia Volleyball League (MVL) Championships next month at the Astro Arena.

The pair last saw action in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League, where they played for the Team Dasma Monarchs. Sumagaysay served as the team's captain and also won Best Middle Blocker honors in the tournament.

They join Marck Espejo (FC Tokyo), Bryan Bagunas (Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler) and Joshua Umandal (Bani Jamra) as the latest men's volleyball players to play abroad.