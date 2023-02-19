From 3x3.pba.ph

MANILA -- J&T Express mounted a furious fightback against Talk 'N Text to seize the title in Leg 6 of the PBA 3x3 Season 3 Third Conference.

Despite trailing Tropang GIGA, 20-13, J&T managed to turn things around to steal a 21-20 win.

Joseph Sedurifa fired 10 points, including a pair of 2-pointers, during their 8-0 barrage en route to the team's first triumph since the second leg of the previous conference.

Backing him up are Keith Datu, Marvin Hayes and Robin Rono.

"Kay Lord lahat yun; wala akong masabi. Credit din sa teammates ko dahil hindi kami nag-give up," said Sedurifa whose team pocketed the P100,000 prize.

"After nine legs, nakapasok uli kami ng championship kaya excited kami. Nung nag-run kami, puso lang talaga, walang nag-give up," said Rono, who drained a 2-pointer that pulled J&T to within 20-17.

TNT's Almond Vosotros, Lervin Flores, Luis Villegas and Ping Exciminiano settled for runner-up honors and P50,000.

Meralco finished third and got P30,000 by beating Cavitex, 20-17.