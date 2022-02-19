MANILA - TNC Pro Team continued their hot streak at the expense of Blacklist International, who fell to their second straight loss in Season 9 of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League, Saturday.

The result brought TNC to their second straight win as they seek to redeem themselves from a cellar-dweller finish in Season 8.

TNC's Daniel "SDZyz" Chu's Lancelot waxed hot in the early game with four kills.

World championship MVP Kiel "Oheb" Soriano kept Blacklist at bay as he started getting his items mid-game.

But TNC eventually secured enough firepower and amassed a 14,000 gold lead, en route to the Game 1 win capped off by a wipeout on Blacklist's players down the lord lane.

SDZyz earned the MVP recognition with his Lancelot, with a 7/0/2 kill-death-assist record.

Blacklist made unorthodox changes to their lineup which included Oheb using Chou, and Kent Xavier "KEVIER" Lopez using a Ling.

The surprise factor, however did not faze TNC, even as Edward "Edward" Jay Dapadap pulled Blacklist to a good start with his Dyrroth. TNC went on to secure the series in an 18-minute Game 2 matchup.

Mark Genzon “Kramm” Rusiana's Esmeralda emerged as the MVP in Game 2 with his Esmeralda, who drew a 4/0/2 KDA record.

Blacklist will try to get into the win column as they face Nexplay EVOS on Friday, while TNC will try to keep their win streak alive as they take on Echo PH the next day.