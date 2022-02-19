MANILA - Echo PH steamrolled past Bren Esports in their highly anticipated Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Season 9 matchup Saturday, as Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno squared up against his former team.

Bren's rookies Kenneth "Saxa" Fedelin and Vincent "Joy Boy" De Guzman caused problems for Echo PH in the first few minutes of Game 1. But Jankurt Russel "KurTzy" Matira's Vale helped propel Echo PH back into the game, as his Windblow disrupted any chance of Bren taking the lord in the late game.

Bren shut down KurTzy in the late moments of the game. But Echo PH, were able to quickly counter with a wipeout, capped off with a triple kill by M2 world championship MVP KarlTzy, to take Game 1.

KurTzy took the MVP recognition in Game 1 with his Vale, with a 8/1/4 kill-death-assist ratio.

Bren held a small lead at the start of Game 2, but Echo dominated, as Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera's Chou placed crucial pick offs to set his teammates up.

After Echo took the lord, they went on to pounce and wipe Bren Esports off the map, before taking down the opponent's base and securing the series.

Yawi got the MVP recognition with his Chou, for a 1/1/10 KDA ratio.

Echo PH will face Omega Esports Saturday for their last game of the week.