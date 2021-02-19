PBA: Yousef Taha signs with Alaska Aces

Slotman Yousef Taha is bringing his talent to Alaska Aces, the team announced on Friday.

In its Facebook page, the Aces officially welcomed the 6-foot-8 center, who signed a contract with the team before the start of the 46th season of PBA.

Alaska head coach Jeff Cariaso also welcomed Taha to the team through his Twitter account.

Welcome to Alaska Yousef Taha. 🐮🏀 — Jeff Cariaso (@thejet_22) February 19, 2021

The Filipino-Palestinian cager was selected 11th overall during the 2012 PBA draft by the Air21 Express before being traded to the Ginebra Gin Kings. He was then traded to GlobalPort Batang Pier, Petron Blaze Boosters, San Mig Coffee Mixers and TNT KaTropa.

Yesterday, former MPBL MVP Gab Banal also found his way back to the PBA, after signing a contract with Aces.

Banal was a second round pick in the 2014 PBA Rookie Draft by San Miguel Beer after playing for Mapua University in the NCAA.

However, he failed to make much of an impact in his first stint in the league. He continued to play in the PBA D-League, and more recently in the MPBL and the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3.

Related video: