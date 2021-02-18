PBA: Gab Banal signs with Alaska after stints in MPBL, 3x3

MANILA, Philippines -- Gab Banal has found his way back to the PBA, after signing a contract with the Alaska Aces on Thursday.

Banal posted on social media a photo with Alaska team manager Dickie Bachmann, and Aces coach Jeff Cariaso later confirmed the signing as well.

Welcome to Alaska Gab Banal. 🐮🏀 — Jeff Cariaso (@thejet_22) February 18, 2021

Banal was a second round pick in the 2014 PBA Rookie Draft by San Miguel Beer after playing for Mapua University in the NCAA.

However, he failed to make much of an impact in his first stint in the league. He continued to play in the PBA D-League, and more recently in the MPBL and the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3.

Banal was the MPBL Most Valuable Player in the 2019 Datu Cup while playing for Bacoor City, and later signed with Nueva Ecija for the league's 2020 season.

In the D-League, Banal played for Go for Gold and helped them win the Foundation Cup in 2018. Banal emerged as Finals MVP of that series.

He went on to play for the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards in Chooks 3x3. They finished as runners up to the powerhouse Zamboanga City squad that is bannered by national team stars Alvin Pasaol and Joshua Munzon.

Related video: