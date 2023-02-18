Volleyball: Jaja shines in Saitama's sweep of Kurobe

Jaja Santiago was a force at the net as the Saitama Ageo Medics completed a 26-24, 27-25, 25-22 sweep of the Kurobe Aqua Fairies in the V.League Division 1 on Saturday at the Kurobe City General Sports Center.

Santiago scored 12 points on six attacks and six kill blocks, as Saitama improved to 16-6 in the 2022-23 season of the V.League.

Yuka Sato registered 16 points, all on kills, while Mami Uchiseto added 13 points on 10 kills, two blocks and an ace.

After her performance against Kurobe, Santiago is now leading the V.League in attack rate (48%) as well as blocks per set (0.72).

The Ageo Medics are in third place in the team standings, just behind JT Marvelous (18-5) and the Toray Arrows (17-6).

This is the fourth straight win for Saitama, who will play the Denso Airybees on Sunday.