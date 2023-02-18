Sanford "Sanford" Vinuya. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Echo Philippines on Friday won two straight games in the MPL Philippines Season 11 after sweeping Bren Esports, who are opening their season campaign with a loss at the Shooting Gallery in Makati, Saturday.

Bren gained advantage during a team fight in the 16th minute of Game 1, pinning down two and leaving Sanford "Sanford" Vinuya (Benedetta) with just a sliver of health, as he escaped the scene.

With the rest of the surviving Echo and Bren players busy slugging it out, Sanford sliced through the map and rotated towards Bren's base for the all-stakes backdoor play that led to the game-winner.

The M4 World Champs bucked a slow start in Game 2, as Sanford (Yu Zhong) racked up 5 kills, on to of 5 assists, en route to the sweep.

Bren will try and bounce back as it faces Omega Esports on Sunday, while Echo will face Onic next Saturday.

