MPL Season 11: Sanford leads Echo to 2nd straight win in sweep vs. Bren

Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 18 2023 02:56 PM | Updated as of Feb 18 2023 03:52 PM

Sanford 'Sanford' Vinuya. Courtesy: MPL Philippines
MANILA - Echo Philippines on Friday won two straight games in the MPL Philippines Season 11 after sweeping Bren Esports, who are opening their season campaign with a loss at the Shooting Gallery in Makati, Saturday. 

Bren gained advantage during a team fight in the 16th minute of Game 1, pinning down two and leaving Sanford "Sanford" Vinuya (Benedetta) with just a sliver of health, as he escaped the scene. 

With the rest of the surviving Echo and Bren players busy slugging it out, Sanford sliced through the map and rotated towards Bren's base for the all-stakes backdoor play that led to the game-winner. 

The M4 World Champs bucked a slow start in Game 2, as Sanford (Yu Zhong) racked up 5 kills, on to of 5 assists, en route to the sweep. 

Bren will try and bounce back as it faces Omega Esports on Sunday, while Echo will face Onic next Saturday. 

More details to follow.

