There are now five companies that have expressed interest to purchase Alaska's franchise.

Three of them have reached out to PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, while the other two relayed their intentions to Alaska team governor Dickie Bachmann.

"May tatlo nang may gusto. May tatlo nang nagtatanong sa prangkisa (ng Alaska)," said Marcial in the PBA website. "Tapos may dalawa pang nagtanong din kay Gov. Dickie."

This, after team owner Wilfred Uytengsu surprised the basketball world by announcing that the franchise will leave the PBA after a fabled 35-year stint.

When he made the announcement on Wednesday, Uytengsu said there was still no possible buyer to the team.

But interest in the franchise later surfaced.

Marcial said a process will have to be followed in the buyout.

"Pero kung meron mang interesado, marami pa ring gagawin 'yun. Titignan natin 'yung financial capability, 'yung background ng kumpanya, at iba pa," he said.

"Tapos ibibigay natin 'yun sa (PBA) Board. Kailangan ng two-third votes para maaprubahan sila."

