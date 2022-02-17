Three firms have already expressed interest on Alaska's franchise shortly after the team announced its plan to leave the league after the ongoing PBA Governors Cup.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial confirmed that the companies have reached out for the possibility of taking over the franchise.

"Merong tatlo," said Marcial in a short reply to ABS-CBN News.

The commissioner, however, said they will still wait for Alaska's next move.

Alaska will have to decide until the end of the season regarding plans for the franchise. The franchise will revert back to the PBA if Alaska decides not to sell.

Team owner Fred Uytengsu announced on Wednesday that the team will say goodbye to Asia's first play for pay league after 35 seasons.

The 2021 PBA Governors' Cup will be the Aces' final conference in the league after 14 championships, including a Grand Slam.

Meanwhile, companies wanting the enter the league will have to undergo a screening process and an approval from the PBA Board.